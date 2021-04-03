Globant (NYSE:GLOB) vs. So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) Head-To-Head Comparison

So-Young International (NASDAQ:SY) and Globant (NYSE:GLOB) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, profitability and earnings.

Risk & Volatility

So-Young International has a beta of 0.35, indicating that its share price is 65% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Globant has a beta of 1.24, indicating that its share price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares So-Young International and Globant’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio So-Young International $165.42 million 6.53 $25.38 million N/A N/A Globant $659.33 million 12.75 $54.01 million $1.76 119.36

Globant has higher revenue and earnings than So-Young International.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

27.4% of So-Young International shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.0% of Globant shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for So-Young International and Globant, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score So-Young International 0 1 3 0 2.75 Globant 0 4 5 0 2.56

So-Young International presently has a consensus target price of $14.00, indicating a potential upside of 40.28%. Globant has a consensus target price of $221.88, indicating a potential upside of 5.62%. Given So-Young International’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe So-Young International is more favorable than Globant.

Profitability

This table compares So-Young International and Globant’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets So-Young International 3.07% 1.42% 1.16% Globant 6.40% 10.92% 7.42%

Summary

Globant beats So-Young International on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

So-Young International Company Profile

So-Young International Inc. operates an online platform for medical aesthetics and consumption healthcare services focusing on discretionary medical treatments. Its platform enables users to discover content and share their own experience on medical aesthetics procedures, and leads users to reserve treatment services from medical aesthetic service providers for offline treatment in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company facilitates research on medical aesthetic treatment trends; ratings and reviews on treatment experiences; and blogs under the name Beauty Diaries. It also provides reservation services in the areas of dermatology, dentistry and orthodontics, ophthalmology, physical examinations, gynecology, human papilloma virus vaccines, and postnatal care; Software as a Service; and guiding and consulting services through training programs for medical service providers. As of December 31, 2019, the company had approximately 6,100 medical aesthetic service providers and 2,600 other consumption healthcare service providers on its platform. So-Young International Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Globant Company Profile

Globant S.A. operates as a technology services company worldwide. The company offers transformational programs, ROI and cost efficiency, new revenue streams, E-mission, sustainability today, up with climate, organizational design, leadership mindset and organizational upskilling, cultural strategy, talent journeys, change management, delivery management, agile consultancy, management consulting, user experience, visual and service design, industrial design, strategic architecture consulting, platforms evolution, and augmented composable services. It also provides ePayments, content management systems, future commerce, eLearning, accessibility, web, native and hybrid applications, cross compiled, data strategy, insights, data as a product, data platforms, MLOps, blockchain, Internet of Things experience and consultancy, platform, hardware integration, intelligent automation, process mining, smart farming, image diagnosis, healthcare interoperability, genomics data processing, telemedicine and medical digital tech, patient journey, research and development, and precision medicine services. In addition, the company offers digital marketing, conversational interface, gaming, OTT, Cloud Ops Studio, Salesforce Studio, cybersecurity, and enterprise applications services; product strategy, management, and delivery services; and agile, automation, load and performance, AI, game, mobile, data testing, accessibility, media and OTT, and conversational interfaces testing services, as well as services over platforms. It serves medium-to large-sized companies operating in media and entertainment, professional services, technology and telecommunications, travel and hospitality, healthcare, banks, financial services and insurance, consumer, retail, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as IT Outsourcing S.L. and changed its name to Globant S.A. in December 2012. Globant S.A. was founded in 2003 and is based in Luxembourg, Luxembourg.

