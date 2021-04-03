GokuMarket Credit (GMC) Price Hits $0.23

GokuMarket Credit (CURRENCY:GMC) traded down 5.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 3rd. Over the last week, GokuMarket Credit has traded down 2.3% against the US dollar. One GokuMarket Credit token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.23 or 0.00000391 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. GokuMarket Credit has a market cap of $687,657.20 and approximately $4.27 million worth of GokuMarket Credit was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.71 or 0.00344327 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0560 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.01 or 0.00003489 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0444 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00000587 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.36 or 0.00004094 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00000825 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002351 BTC.

GokuMarket Credit Profile

GokuMarket Credit (CRYPTO:GMC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 14th, 2014. GokuMarket Credit’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,050,000 tokens. GokuMarket Credit’s official message board is www.instagram.com/gokumarketofficial . The official website for GokuMarket Credit is www.gokumarket.com

GokuMarket Credit Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GokuMarket Credit directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GokuMarket Credit should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GokuMarket Credit using one of the exchanges listed above.

