Graeme Proudfoot Buys 40,000 Shares of BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) Stock

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust (LON:BRIG) insider Graeme Proudfoot acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 168 ($2.19) per share, with a total value of £67,200 ($87,797.23).

Shares of LON:BRIG opened at GBX 169 ($2.21) on Friday. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 130 ($1.70) and a 1 year high of GBX 194 ($2.53). The firm has a market capitalization of £37.30 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.99, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.72 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 175.44.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 11th were issued a GBX 4.60 ($0.06) dividend. This represents a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. This is a positive change from BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s previous dividend of $2.60. BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust’s payout ratio is presently -0.22%.

BlackRock Income and Growth Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

