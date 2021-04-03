Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) Shares Sold by Walleye Capital LLC

Walleye Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD) by 30.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,960 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 7,034 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC’s holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,997,232 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,814,000 after acquiring an additional 358,912 shares in the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 27.5% in the fourth quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,302,605 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,495,000 after purchasing an additional 712,698 shares in the last quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 2,176,230 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,661,000 after purchasing an additional 81,800 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,568,483 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,657,000 after purchasing an additional 31,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,320,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,387,000 after purchasing an additional 237,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLDD opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $981.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 0.94. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a one year low of $7.42 and a one year high of $16.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.04). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $172.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.00 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 1.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Great Lakes Dredge & Dock news, COO David E. Simonelli sold 10,000 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.63, for a total value of $156,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 286,244 shares in the company, valued at $4,473,993.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Simonelli sold 4,252 shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.30, for a total value of $65,055.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 284,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,350,417.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 23,487 shares of company stock valued at $361,066. 2.85% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects, coastal restoration and land reclamations, trench digging for pipelines, tunnels and cables, and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

