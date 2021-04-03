GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of GreenSky, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSKY) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.08.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on GSKY shares. Citigroup lifted their price target on GreenSky from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded GreenSky from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GSKY. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in GreenSky by 307.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 14,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 10,961 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in GreenSky in the fourth quarter worth about $66,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of GreenSky during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in GreenSky during the third quarter worth approximately $122,000. 35.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:GSKY traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.34. The company had a trading volume of 364,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,316,337. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.04. GreenSky has a 1 year low of $3.05 and a 1 year high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 126.83, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.67.

GreenSky (NASDAQ:GSKY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $128.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.43 million. GreenSky had a negative return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 0.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GreenSky will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

GreenSky Company Profile

GreenSky, Inc, a technology company, provides point-of-sale financing and payment solutions to merchants, consumers, and banks. It offers a proprietary technology infrastructure that supports the full transaction lifecycle, including credit application, underwriting, real-time allocation to bank partners, document distribution, funding, settlement, and servicing functions.

