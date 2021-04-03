Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Stock Holdings Lifted by Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich

Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its position in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) by 65.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,831 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,454 shares during the quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich owned approximately 0.08% of Guardant Health worth $9,902,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of GH. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its position in Guardant Health by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 785 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Guardant Health by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 5.1% in the third quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 2,716 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Guardant Health alerts:

In related news, Director Ian T. Clark sold 538 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.09, for a total value of $71,064.42. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,181 shares in the company, valued at $684,358.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $700,628.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,277,006. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 973,209 shares of company stock valued at $155,498,370 over the last ninety days. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $130.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Guardant Health in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Guardant Health from $155.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.09.

Guardant Health stock opened at $156.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.22. Guardant Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.15 and a 12-month high of $181.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.19 and a beta of 0.57.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.50). Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 67.14% and a negative return on equity of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $78.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.75 million. Equities analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -2.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Guardant Health

Guardant Health, Inc, a precision oncology company, provides blood tests, data sets, and analytics in the United States and internationally. The company offers Guardant360, Guardant360 CDx, and GuardantOMNI liquid biopsy-based tests for advanced stage cancer; and GuardantINFORM, an in-silico research platform that comprise a clinical-genomic liquid biopsy dataset of advanced cancer patients.

Read More: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH).

Receive News & Ratings for Guardant Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guardant Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.