Guggenheim Capital LLC Purchases 15,980 Shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG)

Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) by 14.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 125,895 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,980 shares during the quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in MAG Silver were worth $2,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MAG. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 19.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 728,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,783,000 after acquiring an additional 120,000 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 6.7% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,027,000 after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 2.5% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,243,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,935,000 after acquiring an additional 29,987 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 66.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 131,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,140,000 after acquiring an additional 52,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in shares of MAG Silver by 0.8% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 228,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. 39.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get MAG Silver alerts:

Shares of MAG Silver stock opened at $16.06 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.12. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -76.47 and a beta of 1.19. MAG Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $7.42 and a 1-year high of $24.43.

MAG Silver (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.09. Equities research analysts expect that MAG Silver Corp. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MAG. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $22.50 to $21.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MAG Silver from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $23.50 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of MAG Silver from $27.75 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.08.

About MAG Silver

MAG Silver Corp. focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties primarily in the Americas. The company explores for silver, gold, lead, and zinc deposits. It primarily holds 44% interest in the Juanicipio project located in the Fresnillo District, Zacatecas State, Mexico.

Featured Story: What is a capital gains distribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MAG Silver Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:MAG).

Receive News & Ratings for MAG Silver Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MAG Silver and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.