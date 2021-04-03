Gulden Trading 4.3% Higher This Week (NLG)

Gulden (CURRENCY:NLG) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on April 3rd. One Gulden coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gulden has a market capitalization of $7.42 million and $75,271.00 worth of Gulden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Gulden has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $214.68 or 0.00359599 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0582 or 0.00000097 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00003418 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0468 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001221 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000288 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000625 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.45 or 0.00004099 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00000827 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002376 BTC.

Gulden Profile

Gulden is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 29th, 2014. Gulden’s total supply is 540,012,663 coins. The official website for Gulden is gulden.com . The Reddit community for Gulden is https://reddit.com/r/GuldenCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Gulden’s official Twitter account is @guldencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Gulden (NLG) is another national currency for the Netherlands. The premine is 10% with 1% to be used for bounties and not distributed. The total number of coins to be mined is 1.68 billion and the block time is set to 150 seconds. The difficulty retargetting occurs every 576 blocks using the Kimoto Gravity well. The coin is scrypt and pure Proof of Work. “

Gulden Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gulden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Gulden should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Gulden using one of the exchanges listed above.

