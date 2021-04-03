Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) to Post FY2021 Earnings of $1.69 Per Share, DA Davidson Forecasts

Hanmi Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HAFC) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 EPS estimates for Hanmi Financial in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. DA Davidson analyst G. Tenner now expects that the bank will earn $1.69 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.68. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Hanmi Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Hanmi Financial (NASDAQ:HAFC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.11. Hanmi Financial had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 5.56%. The firm had revenue of $55.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.03 million.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Jonestrading started coverage on shares of Hanmi Financial in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hanmi Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

NASDAQ:HAFC opened at $19.92 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $611.88 million, a P/E ratio of 19.72 and a beta of 1.35. Hanmi Financial has a 1-year low of $7.15 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $12.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its stake in Hanmi Financial by 677.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 366,442 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,008,000 after buying an additional 319,307 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hanmi Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,530,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Hanmi Financial by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,561,110 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,475,000 after purchasing an additional 155,428 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 633,640 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,186,000 after acquiring an additional 136,988 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in shares of Hanmi Financial by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 98,024 shares of the bank’s stock worth $805,000 after acquiring an additional 64,123 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.57% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 5th. This is an increase from Hanmi Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Hanmi Financial’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Hanmi Financial Corporation operates as the holding company for Hanmi Bank that provides business banking products and services in the United States. The company offers various deposit products, including noninterest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking and savings accounts, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

