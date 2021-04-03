Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.64. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 62,007 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 985,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $4,610,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Harmony Gold Mining during the 4th quarter worth approximately $181,000. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 89,497 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 7,844 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 620,136 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,902,000 after purchasing an additional 103,580 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETF Managers Group LLC increased its position in Harmony Gold Mining by 23.8% during the 4th quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 4,039,532 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $19,753,000 after purchasing an additional 777,832 shares in the last quarter. 27.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.

