Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY) Shares Gap Up to $4.36

Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited (NYSE:HMY) gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $4.36, but opened at $4.64. Harmony Gold Mining shares last traded at $4.66, with a volume of 62,007 shares trading hands.
The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $3.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -48.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.43.
The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.0727 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Harmony Gold Mining’s dividend payout ratio is currently -150.00%.
About Harmony Gold Mining (NYSE:HMY)
Harmony Gold Mining Company Limited engages in the exploration, extraction, and processing of gold in South Africa and Papua New Guinea. The company also explores for uranium, silver, and copper deposits. The company has nine underground operations in the Witwatersrand Basin; an open-pit mine on the Kraaipan Greenstone Belt; and various surface treatment operations in South Africa.
Read More: Trade War
Receive News & Ratings for Harmony Gold Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harmony Gold Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.