Harvest Finance (FARM) One Day Trading Volume Reaches $3.17 Million

Harvest Finance (CURRENCY:FARM) traded down 5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 2.5% against the dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be bought for about $273.43 or 0.00459219 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market capitalization of $143.14 million and $3.17 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Harvest Finance alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.56 or 0.00012699 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0307 or 0.00000052 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000110 BTC.

Raiden Network Token (RDN) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00002033 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0093 or 0.00000016 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded 19.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000065 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential (BC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Harvest Finance Token Profile

FARM is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 23rd, 2017. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 550,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 523,521 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @coin_farm and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Harvest Finance is medium.com/harvest-finance . Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance

Harvest Finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Harvest Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Harvest Finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Harvest Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Harvest Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Harvest Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.