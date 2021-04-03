HC Wainwright Trims AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) Target Price to $2.50

AzurRx BioPharma (NASDAQ:AZRX) had its price objective decreased by investment analysts at HC Wainwright from $3.50 to $2.50 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target points to a potential upside of 145.10% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on AZRX. Dawson James lowered AzurRx BioPharma from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised AzurRx BioPharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. AzurRx BioPharma has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.50.

AZRX stock opened at $1.02 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.04. AzurRx BioPharma has a 52-week low of $0.51 and a 52-week high of $2.63.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of AzurRx BioPharma during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in AzurRx BioPharma in the fourth quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in AzurRx BioPharma by 100.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 430,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after purchasing an additional 215,522 shares in the last quarter. 5.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AzurRx BioPharma Company Profile

AzurRx BioPharma, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of recombinant proteins for the treatment of gastrointestinal diseases. Its therapeutic products administer patients as oral non-systemic biologics. The company's lead therapeutic is MS1819, a recombinant lipase for the treatment of exocrine pancreatic insufficiency (for cystic fibrosis and chronic pancreatitis patients).

