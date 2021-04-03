Headwater Exploration (TSE:HWX) Stock Price Up 8.2%

Headwater Exploration Inc. (TSE:HWX) rose 8.2% on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$4.29 and last traded at C$4.23. Approximately 815,773 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 25% from the average daily volume of 650,390 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$3.91.

Several brokerages have weighed in on HWX. Haywood Securities upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$2.50 to C$3.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 in a research note on Friday, February 19th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$5.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Headwater Exploration from C$4.00 to C$4.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 5.82 and a quick ratio of 5.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$3.89 and its 200 day moving average price is C$2.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$825.30 million and a P/E ratio of 88.13.

In related news, Director Phillip R. Knoll sold 14,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.90, for a total value of C$40,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 323,618 shares in the company, valued at C$938,492.20.

Headwater Exploration Company Profile (TSE:HWX)

Headwater Exploration Inc, a junior resource company, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company explores for petroleum and natural gas onshore in New Brunswick. Its principal properties include the McCully Field located to the northeast of Sussex, New Brunswick; and the Frederick Brook Shale located in the Elgin sub-basin in New Brunswick.

