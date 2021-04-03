Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 10,000 shares, a growth of 35.1% from the February 28th total of 7,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 50,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ:HSAQ opened at $10.68 on Friday. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1 year low of $10.00 and a 1 year high of $14.66. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the fourth quarter worth $382,000. Magnetar Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC now owns 31,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,702 shares in the last quarter. Old Well Partners LLC bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the third quarter worth $157,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $2,778,000. Finally, Logos Global Management LP bought a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 during the third quarter valued at about $3,300,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.71% of the company’s stock.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

