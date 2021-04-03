Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €93.00 by UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) has been assigned a €93.00 ($109.41) target price by UBS Group in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 2.31% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Nord/LB set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Barclays set a €94.00 ($110.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €115.00 ($135.29) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €95.00 ($111.76).

FRA:HEN3 opened at €95.20 ($112.00) on Thursday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 52 week low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 52 week high of €129.65 ($152.53). The stock’s 50-day moving average price is €88.16 and its 200-day moving average price is €89.06.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

