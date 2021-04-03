Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) Declares $0.49 Quarterly Dividend

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 1st, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 12th will be given a dividend of 0.49 per share by the savings and loans company on Wednesday, April 21st. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 9th.

Hingham Institution for Savings has raised its dividend by 67.7% over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 13 years.

NASDAQ:HIFS opened at $285.51 on Friday. Hingham Institution for Savings has a 1 year low of $125.55 and a 1 year high of $296.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $266.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $227.24.

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The savings and loans company reported $5.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $29.00 million during the quarter. Hingham Institution for Savings had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 39.65%.

Hingham Institution for Savings Company Profile

Hingham Institution for Savings provides community banking services. It engages in the business of commercial and residential real estate mortgage lending, funded by retail deposits, wholesale deposits and borrowings. The company was founded in 1834 and is headquartered in Hingham, MA.

