Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $171.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) to report $171.17 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $178.70 million and the lowest is $165.90 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) reported sales of $162.65 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, April 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) will report full year sales of $669.37 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $661.00 million to $676.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $668.13 million, with estimates ranging from $661.90 million to $675.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR).

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $181.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $172.60 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.05% and a net margin of 26.02%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on HOMB shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.20.

Shares of HOMB opened at $27.02 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.49. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.79 and a 1 year high of $29.21. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

In related news, Director Jack Engelkes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.17, for a total transaction of $50,340.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 149,287 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,757,553.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 9,000 shares of company stock worth $243,610. Corporate insiders own 8.66% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank increased its stake in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,029 shares in the last quarter. 67.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, NOW, demand, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

