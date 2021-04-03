HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “HomeStreet, Inc. is a diversified financial services company. The Company is engaged in real estate lending, including mortgage banking activities and retail and business banking operations and serves consumers and businesses in the Pacific Northwest and Hawaii. It offers deposit and investment products and cash management services and single family loans and commercial loans. HomeStreet’s primary subsidiaries are HomeStreet Bank and HomeStreet Capital Corporation. It operates in Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Hawaii. HomeStreet, Inc. is headquartered in Seattle, Washington. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. DA Davidson restated a neutral rating and set a $49.00 price target (up from $43.00) on shares of HomeStreet in a report on Monday, March 15th. B. Riley upped their target price on HomeStreet from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. HomeStreet currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $43.40.

NASDAQ:HMST opened at $43.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $940.50 million, a PE ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.06. HomeStreet has a fifty-two week low of $19.46 and a fifty-two week high of $52.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $44.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.86.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $100.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $87.05 million. HomeStreet had a net margin of 16.89% and a return on equity of 10.39%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that HomeStreet will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. This is an increase from HomeStreet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.82%.

In other news, EVP Godfrey B. Evans sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $536,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 95,006 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,642,530.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Amen Darrell Van sold 2,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.31, for a total value of $94,434.66. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 77,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,206,151.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 25,746 shares of company stock valued at $1,028,325. 3.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HMST. Hall Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of HomeStreet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 161,249 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,442,000 after acquiring an additional 24,140 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in HomeStreet by 16.7% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 13,361 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 1,911 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new position in HomeStreet during the 4th quarter worth $1,053,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in HomeStreet by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 413,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,969,000 after acquiring an additional 146,925 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank, a state-chartered commercial bank that provides commercial and consumer banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers deposit and insurance products, private banking and cash management services, and other banking services.

