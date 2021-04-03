Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stake in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Hutchison China MediTech Limited (NASDAQ:HCM) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 57,335 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,559 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Hutchison China MediTech were worth $1,836,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCM. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 6.9% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 46,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,476,000 after acquiring an additional 2,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Hutchison China MediTech by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,861,000 after purchasing an additional 10,170 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,341,000 after purchasing an additional 2,961 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 55.5% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 86,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,788,000 after buying an additional 30,827 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in shares of Hutchison China MediTech by 42.4% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. 33.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HCM has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hutchison China MediTech from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Hutchison China MediTech in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of Hutchison China MediTech stock opened at $27.50 on Friday. Hutchison China MediTech Limited has a 1-year low of $17.00 and a 1-year high of $37.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of -34.38 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 3.01. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.10 and a 200-day moving average of $31.51.

About Hutchison China MediTech

Hutchison China MediTech Limited, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for oncology and immunological diseases in the People's Republic of China. It operates through Innovation Platform and Commercial Platform segments.

