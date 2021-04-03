Hsbc Holdings PLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) by 44.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 96,580 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,859 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $2,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLO. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 131.6% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ossiam purchased a new position in Flowers Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. 64.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Flowers Foods stock opened at $23.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.41 and a 52 week high of $25.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.04 and a beta of 0.34.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $998.05 million. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 19.41%. As a group, research analysts expect that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.34%. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Stephens began coverage on Flowers Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Flowers Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.40.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery products in the United States. It offers fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, Tastykake, Alpine Valley, Aunt Hattie's, Bunny, Butternut, Butterkrust, Captain John Derst, Country Kitchen, Evangeline Maid, Home Pride, Merita, Sara Lee (California), and Sunbeam brand names.

