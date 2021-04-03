Hsbc Holdings PLC Cuts Stock Position in iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Global Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IXN) by 13.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 5,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 900 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 63.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 459,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,009,000 after purchasing an additional 178,562 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 376,411 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,941,000 after acquiring an additional 86,099 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 541,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,546,000 after acquiring an additional 77,477 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares Global Tech ETF by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 535,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,662,000 after acquiring an additional 40,537 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Global Tech ETF by 205.4% in the fourth quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 17,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after acquiring an additional 34,164 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA IXN opened at $313.92 on Friday. iShares Global Tech ETF has a 52 week low of $172.66 and a 52 week high of $324.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $307.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $289.42.

iShares Global Tech ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Technology Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Information Technology Sector Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of companies that Standard & Poor’s Financial Services LLC, a subsidiary of The McGraw-Hill Companies (S&P) deems to be part of the information technology sector of the economy.

