Hsbc Holdings PLC Purchases 20,617 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 88.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 44,025 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,617 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,713,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,009 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $665,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Intrust Bank NA grew its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 56,290 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,201,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the last quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 226.5% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,084 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPR opened at $49.59 on Friday. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.66 and a fifty-two week high of $53.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.09 and a 200 day moving average of $34.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 2.41.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The aerospace company reported ($1.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.67) by ($0.64). The business had revenue of $877.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $885.27 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative return on equity of 26.56% and a negative net margin of 11.29%. Spirit AeroSystems’s revenue for the quarter was down 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.08%. Spirit AeroSystems’s payout ratio is 0.72%.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on Spirit AeroSystems from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Barclays upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, December 4th. UBS Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $19.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Canaccord Genuity upped their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $29.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.79.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

