Hsbc Holdings PLC Reduces Position in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR)

Hsbc Holdings PLC reduced its stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:CPSR) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 192,033 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,967 shares during the quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition were worth $1,953,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tuttle Tactical Management purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the 4th quarter worth about $279,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC raised its position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 14,954 shares during the last quarter. Havens Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,857,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition in the 4th quarter worth approximately $155,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition stock opened at $9.78 on Friday. Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.60 and a fifty-two week high of $10.88. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.03.

Capstar Special Purpose Acquisition Corp. intends on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on businesses in the consumer, healthcare, and technology, media and telecommunications industries.

