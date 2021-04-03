Hsbc Holdings PLC Sells 833 Shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML)

Hsbc Holdings PLC cut its position in shares of ASML Holding (NASDAQ:ASML) by 17.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,905 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $1,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ASML. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new position in ASML during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in ASML during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ASML by 1,733.3% in the 4th quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 55 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, First Personal Financial Services acquired a new position in shares of ASML in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 17.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get ASML alerts:

Shares of ASML opened at $637.10 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 2.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ASML Holding has a 12-month low of $242.25 and a 12-month high of $639.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $267.46 billion, a PE ratio of 71.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $570.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $477.62.

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The semiconductor company reported $3.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.18. ASML had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.70 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that ASML Holding will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th will be issued a $1.8864 dividend. This is a positive change from ASML’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.41. This represents a yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 3rd. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.40%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ASML shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 11th. New Street Research raised shares of ASML from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of ASML from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $507.40.

ASML Profile

ASML Holding N.V. develops, produces, markets, sells, and services advanced semiconductor equipment systems consisting of lithography, metrology, and inspection related systems for memory and logic chipmakers. The company provides extreme ultraviolet lithography systems; and deep ultraviolet lithography systems comprising immersion and dry lithography solutions to manufacture various range of semiconductor nodes and technologies.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for ASML Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASML and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.