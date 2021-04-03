Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) Price Target Raised to C$12.50 at Scotiabank

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from C$12.00 to C$12.50 in a report released on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HBM. Haywood Securities upped their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Hudbay Minerals to C$12.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Eight Capital increased their target price on shares of Hudbay Minerals to C$12.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, CIBC upped their price target on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$10.75 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$12.27.

Shares of TSE HBM opened at C$9.11 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of C$2.38 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.55, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.68. Hudbay Minerals has a fifty-two week low of C$2.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$10.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$8.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$7.85.

Hudbay Minerals (TSE:HBM) (NYSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The mining company reported C($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C($0.10) by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$420.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$367.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Hudbay Minerals will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. Hudbay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -3.62%.

In related news, Senior Officer Cashel Aran Meagher sold 7,215 shares of Hudbay Minerals stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.93, for a total value of C$71,644.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,896 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,081,337.28.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the discovery, production, and marketing of base and precious metals in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing copper, gold, and silver; molybdenum concentrates; and zinc metals.

