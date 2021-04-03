Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on the stock.
Shares of HUM opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2.69. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 19.15 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.25.
Hummingbird Resources Company Profile
