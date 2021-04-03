Hummingbird Resources’ (HUM) Buy Rating Reiterated at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank restated their buy rating on shares of Hummingbird Resources (LON:HUM) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a GBX 39 ($0.51) price target on the stock.

Shares of HUM opened at GBX 21 ($0.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £75.06 million and a P/E ratio of 2.69. Hummingbird Resources has a twelve month low of GBX 19.15 ($0.25) and a twelve month high of GBX 42.74 ($0.56). The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.87. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 21.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 30.25.

Hummingbird Resources Company Profile

Hummingbird Resources PLC, a mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties in West Africa. It primarily explores for gold ores. The company principally holds interests in the Dugbe gold project located in the Liberia; and Yanfolila gold project located in Mali.

