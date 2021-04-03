Huobi BTC 24 Hour Volume Hits $278.97 Million (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded down 0.3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 3rd. Huobi BTC has a market cap of $1.66 billion and $278.97 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC token can currently be purchased for $59,596.31 or 0.99653626 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Huobi BTC has traded 9.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001672 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.03 or 0.00075297 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001068 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $172.88 or 0.00289086 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.93 or 0.00006567 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $470.41 or 0.00786595 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $55.17 or 0.00092252 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.03 or 0.00028472 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.11 or 0.00015233 BTC.

About Huobi BTC

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 tokens. The official website for Huobi BTC is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.