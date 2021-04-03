Hyve Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $700,306.00 (HYVE)

Hyve (CURRENCY:HYVE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 3rd. Hyve has a total market capitalization of $6.69 million and $700,306.00 worth of Hyve was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Hyve has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. One Hyve token can now be purchased for approximately $0.26 or 0.00000448 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001732 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.78 or 0.00077180 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001042 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $191.74 or 0.00330447 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.82 or 0.00006589 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.80 or 0.00788958 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.11 or 0.00091525 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00027858 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 15.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.57 or 0.00016493 BTC.

Hyve Profile

Hyve’s total supply is 99,207,917 tokens and its circulating supply is 25,722,490 tokens. Hyve’s official website is hyve.works . Hyve’s official message board is hyveworks.medium.com

Hyve Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hyve directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hyve should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hyve using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

