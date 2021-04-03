iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) Shares Down 4.5%

iCAD, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICAD)’s share price fell 4.5% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $20.26 and last traded at $20.26. 1,053 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 217,143 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.22.

ICAD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Lake Street Capital boosted their price target on shares of iCAD from $17.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of iCAD in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of iCAD from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iCAD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of iCAD in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.43.

Get iCAD alerts:

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $497.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.03 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. iCAD had a negative net margin of 67.61% and a negative return on equity of 55.84%. The company had revenue of $10.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that iCAD, Inc. will post -0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iCAD by 361.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 34,567 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 27,072 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 7.1% during the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 82.4% during the fourth quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 67,990 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 30,715 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in iCAD by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 71,312 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $941,000 after purchasing an additional 729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iCAD by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,557 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $668,000 after purchasing an additional 3,904 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 44.82% of the company’s stock.

About iCAD (NASDAQ:ICAD)

iCAD, Inc provides image analysis, workflow solutions, and radiation therapy for the treatment of cancer in the United States. It operates through two segments, Cancer Detection and Cancer Therapy. The company offers PowerLook platform, which hosts the AI algorithm solutions and manages the communications between imaging acquisition systems, and image storage and review systems; SecondLook, a machine learning-based cancer detection algorithm that analyzes 2D full-field digital mammography images to identify and mark suspicious masses and calcifications; and automated density assessment solutions, which offers automated, consistent, and standardized reporting tool used for mammogram.

Recommended Story: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for iCAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iCAD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.