IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.40.
IEX stock opened at $212.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.26.
In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
About IDEX
IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.
Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?
Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.