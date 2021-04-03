IDEX (NYSE:IEX) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of IDEX (NYSE:IEX) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $230.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of IDEX from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IDEX from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $199.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued a buy rating and issued a $178.00 price target on shares of IDEX in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Cowen lowered shares of IDEX from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $187.40.

Get IDEX alerts:

IEX stock opened at $212.25 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. IDEX has a one year low of $132.68 and a one year high of $212.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $199.69 and a two-hundred day moving average of $193.26.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $614.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $601.26 million. IDEX had a net margin of 15.94% and a return on equity of 17.21%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.33 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IDEX will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEX news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 3,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $750,412.50. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in IDEX by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 54.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 6,280 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of IDEX by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 1,499 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $299,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

About IDEX

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for IDEX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.