IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 337,462 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,948 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $168,687,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IDXX. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 159.2% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha acquired a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the fourth quarter worth approximately $271,000. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in IDEXX Laboratories by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 88,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WMS Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. WMS Partners LLC now owns 1,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $697,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. 85.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IDXX opened at $486.36 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.73, a P/E/G ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $508.25 and its 200-day moving average is $466.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.65. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $226.02 and a 52-week high of $573.99.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $720.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.03 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 198.91% and a net margin of 19.20%. IDEXX Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 6.13 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on IDXX. Barclays assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $600.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on IDEXX Laboratories in a report on Friday, January 29th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $570.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $471.40.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Mckeon sold 1,307 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.58, for a total value of $705,231.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan W. Ayers sold 1,000 shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $555.56, for a total value of $555,560.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 652,737 shares in the company, valued at $362,634,567.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 34,143 shares of company stock worth $17,729,819 in the last three months. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

