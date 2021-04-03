IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) Forecasted to Post FY2025 Earnings of $0.28 Per Share

IGM Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IGMS) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2025 earnings estimates for shares of IGM Biosciences in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Amin anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.28 for the year.

IGM Biosciences (NASDAQ:IGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.74) by ($0.05).

IGMS has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush cut IGM Biosciences from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on IGM Biosciences in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on IGM Biosciences from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 6th. Truist boosted their target price on shares of IGM Biosciences from $86.00 to $119.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of IGM Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.33.

Shares of NASDAQ IGMS opened at $77.61 on Thursday. IGM Biosciences has a 1 year low of $41.41 and a 1 year high of $133.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.03 and a beta of -1.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.54 and its 200 day moving average is $80.09.

In related news, insider Bruce Keyt sold 883 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.07, for a total value of $77,765.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $464,040.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 4,121 shares of company stock valued at $379,305 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 79.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of IGM Biosciences during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IGM Biosciences by 149.0% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in IGM Biosciences by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in IGM Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $216,000. 47.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

IGM Biosciences Company Profile

IGM Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the research and development of Immunoglobulin M (IgM) antibodies for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidate is IGM-2323, a bispecific IgM antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trials to treat patients with B cell NHL and other B cell malignancies.

