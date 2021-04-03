IHT Wealth Management LLC Buys 542 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 19.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 542 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $364,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at $51,641,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 338.0% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,362 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,273,000 after purchasing an additional 37,321 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 4,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 21,947 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 1,072 shares in the last quarter. Finally, united american securities inc. d b a uas asset management purchased a new stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,000. 18.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TSM has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 target price on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $74.00 price objective on shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.75.

Shares of TSM opened at $124.80 on Friday. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a twelve month low of $46.61 and a twelve month high of $142.20. The stock has a market cap of $647.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $123.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $106.95.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 14th. The semiconductor company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.90 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 28.73%. Analysts expect that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be given a dividend of $0.3527 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $1.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.89%.

About Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

