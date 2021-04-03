IHT Wealth Management LLC Raises Position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK)

IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,896 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SJNK. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 159.4% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 2,393,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,899 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 29,811.2% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,166,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,162,637 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC increased its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 571,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,391,000 after acquiring an additional 243,071 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 194,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,251,000 after purchasing an additional 11,215 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF by 11.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,755,000 after acquiring an additional 14,509 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SJNK opened at $27.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.67. SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $27.34.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SJNK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SJNK).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Bloomberg Barclays Short Term High Yield Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.