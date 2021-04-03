IHT Wealth Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ)

IHT Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF (BATS:PTNQ) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTNQ. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 21.2% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 22,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 3,874 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,595,000. XML Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 7,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 104,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,435,000 after acquiring an additional 657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF by 22.0% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 3,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 666 shares in the last quarter.

Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF stock opened at $52.85 on Friday. Pacer Trendpilot 100 ETF has a 52 week low of $25.04 and a 52 week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.90.

