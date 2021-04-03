IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $255,000 Position in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Marvell Technology Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:MRVL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,366 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 593.9% during the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 6,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 5,779 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology Group by 10.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 880,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,696,000 after purchasing an additional 84,141 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Marvell Technology Group by 9.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 70,684 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,805,000 after acquiring an additional 6,101 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Marvell Technology Group during the third quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Marvell Technology Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $304,000. 87.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $49.66 on Friday. Marvell Technology Group Ltd. has a 12-month low of $21.29 and a 12-month high of $55.70. The company has a market cap of $33.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.41 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.63.

Marvell Technology Group (NASDAQ:MRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.29. Marvell Technology Group had a net margin of 51.19% and a return on equity of 3.76%. The business had revenue of $797.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $786.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. Marvell Technology Group’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Marvell Technology Group Ltd. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology Group’s payout ratio is 75.00%.

A number of research firms recently commented on MRVL. Summit Insights downgraded Marvell Technology Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Marvell Technology Group from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology Group from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Marvell Technology Group in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. Marvell Technology Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.84.

In related news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.00, for a total transaction of $382,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean X. Hu sold 11,753 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.48, for a total transaction of $605,044.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 93,868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,832,324.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 44,253 shares of company stock worth $2,286,719. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Group Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; application specific integrated circuits; and printer SoC products and application processors.

