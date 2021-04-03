IHT Wealth Management LLC Takes $336,000 Position in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $336,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $60,000. Brick & Kyle Associates purchased a new position in Royal Caribbean Group during the third quarter worth about $1,664,000. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 31,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,059,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 151,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,573,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 604,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,098,000 after acquiring an additional 8,423 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RCL opened at $86.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.39 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.52. Royal Caribbean Group has a 1-year low of $22.25 and a 1-year high of $99.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The company reported ($5.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($5.20) by $0.18. Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 25.20%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.86 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 98.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Royal Caribbean Group will post -18.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently commented on RCL. Truist Securities raised their target price on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist lifted their price target on Royal Caribbean Group from $48.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, March 15th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $79.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.20.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

