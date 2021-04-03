Independent Research Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for INDUS (ETR:INH)

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INH. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Get INDUS alerts:

Shares of ETR:INH opened at €36.10 ($42.47) on Wednesday. INDUS has a 12 month low of €21.95 ($25.82) and a 12 month high of €37.70 ($44.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.79 and a 200-day moving average of €31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.66 million and a PE ratio of -32.70.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.