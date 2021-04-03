Independent Research Reiterates €42.00 Price Target for INDUS (ETR:INH)

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Independent Research set a €42.00 ($49.41) price target on INDUS (ETR:INH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on INH. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Warburg Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on shares of INDUS and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd.

Shares of ETR:INH opened at €36.10 ($42.47) on Wednesday. INDUS has a 12 month low of €21.95 ($25.82) and a 12 month high of €37.70 ($44.35). The firm has a 50 day moving average of €34.79 and a 200-day moving average of €31.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 106.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $882.66 million and a PE ratio of -32.70.

About INDUS

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Further Reading: What is the Shanghai Stock Exchange Composite Index?

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit