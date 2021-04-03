InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) Forecasted to Earn Q4 2020 Earnings of $0.07 Per Share

InnovAge Holding Corp. (OTCMKTS:INNV) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of InnovAge in a report released on Monday, March 29th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Neamonitis forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.07 per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for InnovAge’s Q1 2021 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on INNV. William Blair assumed coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup began coverage on shares of InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on InnovAge in a research note on Monday, March 29th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on InnovAge in a research report on Monday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. InnovAge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

Shares of INNV opened at $24.37 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.78, a current ratio of 0.50 and a quick ratio of 0.30. InnovAge has a one year low of $20.86 and a one year high of $27.18. The company has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.45 and a beta of 2.10.

In related news, Director Edward Moore Jr. Kennedy purchased 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.00 per share, with a total value of $483,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 23,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $483,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Maureen Hewitt acquired 9,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.62 per share, for a total transaction of $248,897.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 12.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

InnovAge Company Profile

InnovAge Holding Corp. manages and provides a range of medical and ancillary services for seniors in need of care and support to live independently in their homes and communities. It manages its business through Program of All-Inclusive Care for the Elderly (PACE) approach. The company offers in-home care services consisting of skilled, unskilled, and personal care; in-center services, such as primary care, dental, mental health and psychiatric, meals, and activities, as well as physical, occupational, and speech therapy; transportation to the PACE center and third-party medical appointments; and care management.

