Insider Buying: Aviva plc (LON:AV) Insider Buys £6,769.10 in Stock

Aviva plc (LON:AV) insider Belen Romana Garcia bought 1,651 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 410 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £6,769.10 ($8,843.87).

Shares of LON AV opened at GBX 409.10 ($5.34) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market cap of £16.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 379.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 322.23. Aviva plc has a 1-year low of GBX 220.80 ($2.88) and a 1-year high of GBX 413.30 ($5.40).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th will be given a dividend of GBX 14 ($0.18) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from Aviva’s previous dividend of $7.00. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. Aviva’s payout ratio is currently 30.09%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on AV. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 478 ($6.25) price target on shares of Aviva in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Aviva to a “hold” rating and set a GBX 425 ($5.55) target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 383 ($5.00) price target on shares of Aviva in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 425 ($5.55) price objective on shares of Aviva in a report on Friday, March 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 390.78 ($5.11).

About Aviva

Aviva plc provides various insurance and savings products primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and South-East Asia. The company offers life insurance, long term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

