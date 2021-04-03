Insider Selling: CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Sells 8,738 Shares of Stock

CES Energy Solutions Corp. (TSE:CEU) Director Kyle Kitagawa sold 8,738 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.60, for a total value of C$13,976.43. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 677,322 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,083,376.54.

Shares of TSE CEU traded up C$0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting C$1.62. The company had a trading volume of 900,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,181. The stock has a market capitalization of C$410.03 million and a P/E ratio of -1.91. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.59. CES Energy Solutions Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.64 and a 1-year high of C$1.99. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.23.

CES Energy Solutions (TSE:CEU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.01) by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$212.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$194.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CES Energy Solutions Corp. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CEU. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. TD Securities increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.75 to C$3.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$2.00 target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note on Friday, March 12th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.00 to C$2.30 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on CES Energy Solutions from C$2.25 to C$2.75 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$2.21.

CES Energy Solutions Company Profile

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. It provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

