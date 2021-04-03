Insider Selling: Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Sells 10,945 Shares of Stock

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 10,945 shares of Civeo stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.34, for a total value of $167,896.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,901 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total value of $188,868.87.

On Friday, March 26th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,280 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $192,427.60.

On Wednesday, March 24th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,321 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total value of $187,648.83.

On Monday, March 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 12,318 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.61, for a total value of $192,283.98.

On Friday, March 19th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,095 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $181,403.25.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Lance Torgerson sold 12,098 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.63, for a total value of $213,287.74.

On Friday, March 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,859 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.17, for a total value of $215,478.03.

On Monday, March 15th, Lance Torgerson sold 35,408 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.31, for a total value of $648,320.48.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,519 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.22, for a total value of $209,876.18.

On Monday, March 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 11,238 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.87, for a total value of $212,061.06.

CVEO stock opened at $16.01 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $228.72 million, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 4.02. Civeo Co. has a 1 year low of $4.08 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.08.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The business services provider reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.33. Civeo had a positive return on equity of 0.38% and a negative net margin of 30.10%. As a group, analysts expect that Civeo Co. will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Civeo in the 4th quarter worth $59,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in Civeo in the 4th quarter worth $150,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Civeo by 103.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 208,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 105,892 shares during the period.

CVEO has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $2.50 target price on shares of Civeo in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

Civeo Company Profile

Civeo Corporation provides hospitality services to the natural resource industry in Canada, Australia, and the United States. The company develops lodges and villages; and mobile accommodations, including modular, skid-mounted accommodation, and central facilities that provide long-term and temporary work force accommodations.

