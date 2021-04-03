Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $6,241,896.96 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $500.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $259.37 and a twelve month high of $530.95.
Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.
Fair Isaac Company Profile
Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.
