Insider Selling: Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP Sells $6,241,896.96 in Stock

Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO) EVP James M. Wehmann sold 12,928 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.82, for a total transaction of $6,241,896.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 50,133 shares in the company, valued at $24,205,215.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE FICO opened at $500.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.49 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $467.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $467.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. Fair Isaac Co. has a twelve month low of $259.37 and a twelve month high of $530.95.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The technology company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $1.16. The company had revenue of $312.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $319.65 million. Fair Isaac had a return on equity of 98.78% and a net margin of 18.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fair Isaac Co. will post 7.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,511,974 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,305,800,000 after buying an additional 27,880 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Fair Isaac by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 524,923 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $268,257,000 after acquiring an additional 81,250 shares in the last quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Valley Forge Capital Management LP now owns 346,278 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,962,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Fair Isaac by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 213,908 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,315,000 after acquiring an additional 12,685 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Fair Isaac by 253.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 205,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $104,954,000 after purchasing an additional 147,324 shares during the last quarter. 84.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on FICO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fair Isaac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $543.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $475.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $550.00 to $565.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fair Isaac currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $537.00.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data management products and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers analytical solutions, credit scoring, and credit account management products and services to banks, credit reporting agencies, credit card processing agencies, insurers, retailers, healthcare organizations, and public agencies.

