Insider Selling: NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Sells 26,076 Shares of Stock

NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.36, for a total value of $1,078,503.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,147 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,390,239.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Patrick Cs Lo also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total value of $1,074,070.44.

On Monday, February 1st, Patrick Cs Lo sold 25,806 shares of NETGEAR stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.88, for a total value of $1,080,755.28.

NASDAQ NTGR opened at $41.75 on Friday. NETGEAR, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.68 and a 52 week high of $46.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $41.79 and a 200-day moving average of $36.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.44 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $367.07 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $346.29 million. NETGEAR had a return on equity of 4.38% and a net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue was up 45.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that NETGEAR, Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of NETGEAR in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $59,000. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $68,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new stake in NETGEAR during the third quarter worth about $201,000. Institutional investors own 94.37% of the company’s stock.

NTGR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, BWS Financial lifted their price objective on NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.00.

About NETGEAR

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

