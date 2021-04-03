Insider Selling: Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Sells 4,000 Shares of Stock

Reading International, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDI) EVP Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.53, for a total transaction of $22,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 758,959 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,197,043.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Margaret Cotter also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, March 29th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.71, for a total transaction of $22,840.00.

On Wednesday, March 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.14, for a total transaction of $85,680.00.

On Wednesday, February 24th, Margaret Cotter sold 12,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.09, for a total transaction of $85,080.00.

On Tuesday, February 16th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $26,200.00.

On Wednesday, February 10th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.52, for a total transaction of $26,080.00.

On Monday, February 8th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.49, for a total transaction of $25,960.00.

On Wednesday, January 27th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total transaction of $28,240.00.

On Monday, January 25th, Margaret Cotter sold 4,000 shares of Reading International stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.42, for a total transaction of $29,680.00.

Shares of Reading International stock opened at $6.25 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.80 and a 200-day moving average of $4.93. The stock has a market cap of $135.93 million, a PE ratio of -1.82 and a beta of 2.03. Reading International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.21 and a 52-week high of $7.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.81) by $0.01. Reading International had a negative net margin of 57.16% and a negative return on equity of 42.01%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Reading International in the third quarter valued at about $98,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Reading International by 21.5% in the third quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 1,900,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,121,000 after purchasing an additional 336,184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wolverine Trading LLC acquired a new position in Reading International in the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. 41.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

