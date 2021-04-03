Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Insteel Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIIN) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 464,600 shares, a growth of 47.8% from the February 28th total of 314,400 shares. Currently, 2.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 99,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.7 days.
In other news, VP James F. Petelle sold 1,403 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $37,895.03. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 14,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $404,609.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 5.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of IIIN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Insteel Industries by 178.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 354,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,902,000 after acquiring an additional 227,436 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,009,149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $67,013,000 after purchasing an additional 132,252 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of Insteel Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,546,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Insteel Industries by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,341,037 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,865,000 after purchasing an additional 65,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Insteel Industries by 65.5% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 126,656 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,368,000 after acquiring an additional 50,135 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.
Insteel Industries (NASDAQ:IIIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The industrial products company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $119.61 million during the quarter. Insteel Industries had a return on equity of 7.79% and a net margin of 4.02%.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.38%.
About Insteel Industries
Insteel Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets steel wire reinforcing products for concrete construction applications. The company offers pre-stressed concrete strand (PC strand) and welded wire reinforcement (WWR) products. Its PC strand is a seven-wire strand that is used to impart compression forces into precast concrete elements and structures providing reinforcement for bridges, parking decks, buildings, and other concrete structures.
