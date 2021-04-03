Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) Shares Purchased by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 40.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,307 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,460 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.07% of Intellia Therapeutics worth $2,356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NTLA. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,058,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,805,000 after purchasing an additional 739,310 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,645,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,224,000 after acquiring an additional 594,183 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 52.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,186,833 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,595,000 after acquiring an additional 406,842 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $9,951,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Intellia Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $8,274,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Intellia Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ NTLA opened at $80.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $64.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.50. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.06 and a 12 month high of $92.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.42 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.11 and a beta of 2.09.

Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTLA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.12). Intellia Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.01% and a negative return on equity of 40.14%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NTLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Sunday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $38.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $46.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Chardan Capital upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $57.50 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $40.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.85.

In other Intellia Therapeutics news, CEO John M. Leonard sold 6,239 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total value of $348,510.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 481,727 shares in the company, valued at $26,909,270.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jose E. Rivera sold 2,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.86, for a total transaction of $116,077.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 895,181 shares of company stock valued at $58,130,046. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

About Intellia Therapeutics

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc, a genome editing company, focuses on the development of therapeutics. It utilizes a biological tool known as the Clustered, Regularly Interspaced Short Palindromic Repeats/CRISPR associated 9 (CRISPR/Cas9) system. The company's in vivo programs include NTLA-2001, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of transthyretin amyloidosis; and NTLA-2002 for the treatment of hereditary angioedema, as well as other liver-focused programs comprising hemophilia A and hemophilia B, hyperoxaluria Type 1, and alpha-1 antitrypsin deficiency.

Featured Article: What is the float in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Intellia Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intellia Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.