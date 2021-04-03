International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Posted by on Apr 3rd, 2021

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 159,610 shares.The stock last traded at $15.34 and had previously closed at $15.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $585.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,376. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in International Money Express by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in International Money Express by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 255,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile (NASDAQ:IMXI)

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

Recommended Story: High-Yield Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for International Money Express Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Money Express and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.

Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit