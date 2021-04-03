International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI) saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 15,260 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the previous session’s volume of 159,610 shares.The stock last traded at $15.34 and had previously closed at $15.01.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IMXI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Money Express from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet cut shares of International Money Express from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.17.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $15.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The stock has a market cap of $585.88 million, a PE ratio of 19.65 and a beta of 0.44.

International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.01). International Money Express had a return on equity of 52.83% and a net margin of 8.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Robert Lisy sold 48,900 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.14, for a total value of $789,246.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 72,968 shares of company stock valued at $1,180,376. 32.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of IMXI. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in International Money Express by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 74,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 23,270 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $940,000. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in International Money Express by 82.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 53,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after buying an additional 24,227 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in International Money Express by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,123,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,504,000 after buying an additional 255,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth about $174,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

International Money Express Company Profile

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

