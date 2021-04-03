Interval Partners LP Invests $407,000 in Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in COUP. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in Coupa Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 920.0% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 204 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000.

NASDAQ:COUP opened at $262.28 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $19.11 billion, a PE ratio of -123.14 and a beta of 1.53. Coupa Software Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.00 and a twelve month high of $377.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The company’s 50 day moving average is $302.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $309.74.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The technology company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.28. The company had revenue of $163.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.89 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 29.17% and a negative return on equity of 12.12%. Coupa Software’s revenue was up 46.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -1.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Coupa Software news, EVP Robert Glenn sold 1,155 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.72, for a total transaction of $301,131.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,634. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,450 shares of Coupa Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.41, for a total transaction of $371,794.50. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $266,409.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 180,657 shares of company stock worth $55,474,214. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on COUP. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $339.00 to $357.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $365.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Coupa Software from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Coupa Software from $300.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Coupa Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $369.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Coupa Software has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $330.48.

Coupa Software Company Profile

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform. Its platform connects organizations with suppliers globally; and provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability. The company's platform consists of procurement, invoicing, expense management, and payment modules that form the transactional engine for managing a company's business spend; and offers supporting modules, including strategic sourcing, spend analysis, contract management, supplier management, and contingent workforce management.

