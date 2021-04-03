Interval Partners LP Purchases 48,610 Shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Interval Partners LP raised its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 101.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the period. Interval Partners LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $1,659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Under Armour by 166.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,340 shares in the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in Under Armour during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in Under Armour by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Under Armour by 85.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. 36.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Under Armour stock opened at $21.97 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.49. The company has a market cap of $10.00 billion, a PE ratio of -13.40, a PEG ratio of 8.99 and a beta of 1.13. Under Armour, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.39.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. Under Armour had a negative return on equity of 7.96% and a negative net margin of 16.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post -0.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on UAA. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $19.00 price target on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Under Armour from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Under Armour from $5.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Cowen raised Under Armour from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Argus lowered Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Under Armour has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.88.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

